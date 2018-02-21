The Republican National Committee revealed Tuesday that it raised $12.4 million in January 2018 — up from $11.1 million in December 2017.

"As we head into the 2018 midterm elections, the Republican Party continues to break fundraising records," RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement. "We are working hand-in-hand with Republicans in Congress and President Trump to enact a pro-growth agenda on behalf of the American people. In doing so, we will continue to invest in our ground game, data operations, technology, and Party infrastructure to win elections in 2018 and beyond."

The RNC also said it raised $144.9 million overall in the 2017-2018 cycle and has a total of $40.7 million cash on hand. The group is saddled with zero debt.

Last month, the RNC reported raising $132.5 million in 2017 — a record amount for a non-election year.

In contrast, the Democratic National Committee had struggled in recent fundraising efforts.

The DNC's January 2017 haul has yet to be revealed. The DNC did not respond to a media request from the Washington Examiner at the time of publication.

However, the DNC raised $67 million during the entirety of 2017, half the haul of the RNC. The DNC also revealed the committee had $6.5 million cash on hand, although it had a debt of $6.2 million.

The DNC is working to turn things around as the 2018 midterms approach.

The group confirmed to Politico last week that Clayton Cox is its new top fundraiser, just months after the previous finance director was fired.

“Thanks to Clayton’s help, we’ve been outperforming recent off-year fundraising efforts and turning those resources into wins in Republican strongholds,” DNC chair Tom Perez said in a statement. “I’m more than confident in Clayton’s leadership and his ability to raise the resources we need to win elections this year, next year, and beyond.”