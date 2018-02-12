The ex-wife of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter who publicly accused him of domestic violence was defiant Sunday after President Trump's defense Porter, saying the truth exists whether Trump "accepts it or not."

"Everyone wants to talk about how Trump implied I am a not to be believed," Jennie Willoughby wrote in an opinion piece published by Time.

"I forgive him. Thankfully, my strength and worth are not dependent on outside belief — the truth exists whether the President accepts it or not," she continued.

Willoughby's article follows a Trump tweet in which the president wrote about how "peoples [sic] lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation."

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

The online missive has been assumed to be a veiled reference to Willoughby and Porter's other ex-wife, Colbie Holderness, who claims of physical and emotional abuse at the hand of Porter led to his resignation Wednesday.

"While I may have compassion for my ex-husband and recognize his need for help, I do not tolerate abuse," Willoughby wrote.

"While I may understand President Trump and Gen. Kelly’s incredulity at such a counter-image of their golden boy, I do not condone their choice to support him," she added, referring to Trump and White House chief of staff John Kelly's initial decision to stand behind their colleague.

Willoughby, however, admitted abuse "is not a political issue" but a societal one where "the tone has just been reset by the White House."

"Society as a whole has a fear of addressing our worst secrets. It’s as if we have a societal blind spot that creates an obstacle to understanding," she wrote.

Porter's departure has raised questions over why someone who could not obtain a permanent security clearance because of allegations of domestic violence was allowed to work as a top aide in the Trump administration.

It has also earned the White House criticism for its handling of and approach to misconduct allegations made by women.