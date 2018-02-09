Jennie Willoughby, one of the ex-wives of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, said that if Porter hasn’t already been abusive in his relationship with White House communications director Hope Hicks, he will be soon.

Reports emerged this week where Willoughby and another ex-wife of Porter accused him of being abusive in their marriages. Willoughby, who was married to Porter in 2009, told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Thursday that she doesn’t believe Porter has changed when asked if she thought Porter was different in his relationship with Hicks.

“I don’t think he’s changed,” Willoughby said.

“Does that worry you?” Cooper responded.

“It worries me for a lot of reasons, I mean it definitely worries me because if I’m being frank with you, if he hasn’t already been abusive with Hope, he will,” Willoughby said. “Particularly now that he’s under a lot of stress and scrutiny. That’s when the behaviors come out. And if he hasn’t already, he will.”

Ex-wife says Porter asked her to "downplay" blog post describing abuse https://t.co/ttochQpgjN— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 9, 2018

The Daily Mail published a report Tuesday claiming Porter called Willoughby a “fucking bitch” while they were on their honeymoon and grabbed her naked out the shower on one occasion. The report also featured a protective order that she obtained in 2010.

Porter’s first wife, Colbie Holderness, then told the Daily Mail for a separate report published Wednesday that the former White House aide had punched her face, choked her, and other abuses. The second report featured a photo of his first wife with a black eye.

The Daily Mail also reported last week that Hicks and Porter were dating.

Porter announced Wednesday he would be stepping down from his post, but denied the credibility of the abuse allegations.

“These outrageous allegations are simply false. I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described,” Porter said in a statement on Wednesday, in which he revealed he would be resigning. “I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.”