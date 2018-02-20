Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating deals Jared Kushner, the president's adviser and son-in-law, tried to make with foreign investors, according to a report.

The line of inquiry run by Mueller's team of investigators has drifted from Kushner's involvement in the Trump campaign's data analytics operation, his knowledge regarding the ousters of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and ex-FBI Director James Comey, and any contact he may have had with Russians, per CNN.

The scope of the probe now covers conversations Kushner had during the transition period about financing 666 Fifth Avenue, a Kushner Companies office building in New York, sources told CNN.

The discussions were about separate failed negotiations Kushner had with Chinese insurance conglomerate, Anbang, and former Qatari prime minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani over possible investment opportunities in the troubled 666 Fifth Avenue project.

Kushner Companies' interest in the building were sold to a family trust that Kushner does not benefit from in early 2017, CNN reportedly confirmed.

Kushner has cooperated with Mueller and Senate and House Intelligence Committees, providing documents and oral testimony.

News of the wider probe by Mueller follows a busy week for the special counsel, which on Friday included indictments for 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for interfering in the 2016 election.