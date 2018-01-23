Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller last week as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Sessions was accompanied by longtime Washington lawyer Chuck Cooper to the interview, which reportedly lasted several hours.

Department of Justice spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores confirmed the interview occurred to the Washington Examiner Tuesday morning.

Sessions announced in March 2017 he recused himself from all matters related to the 2016 election — including the Justice Department’s investigation into the 2016 election — after it was revealed he failed to tell Congress during his confirmation hearing he met twice with the Russian ambassador to the United States twice during the presidential campaign when he was an adviser to the Trump campaign.

Then in May, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to oversee the Russia investigation — which drew the ire of President Trump, who reportedly thought Sessions would have his back.

Sessions has apparently attempted to resign in response to Trump’s anger at him, but Trump rejected the offer last year.