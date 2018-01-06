Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly looking into the involvement of Ivanka Trump, an adviser to President Trump, after she briefly spoke with individuals who were present for the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in June 2016.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the president's eldest daughter spoke to Natalia Veselnitskaya and Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin as they exited Trump Tower following the meeting. A source told the paper that the two exchanged pleasantries by the Trump Tower elevator.

Mueller reportedly wants to know about every interaction between Trump's family and inner circle and those at the meeting.

Mueller has also recalled one participant in the meeting for questioning as part of the federal probe into ties between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

The meeting took place between Trump Jr., Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and the two individuals Ivanka Trump spoke with at the elevator. A Russian language translator, a U.S.-based employee of a Russian real estate group, and a British music promoter who helped set up the meeting were also present at Trump Tower for the meeting.

Trump has repeatedly called the issue of collusion between the campaign and the Russians a "hoax" perpetrated by the media.