Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone believes special counsel Robert Mueller is working to indict President Trump with a process crime regarding his dismissal of ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn or former FBI Director James Comey.

"There is still no evidence that’s been turned up by either the special counsel, Robert Mueller, or the House or Senate Intelligence or Judiciary Committees, that show actual collusion, conspiracy, coordination with the Russians. It just literally does not exist," Stone told John Catsimatidis of New York's AM 970 radio station.

"Now, I think, Mr. Mueller is out trying to euchre the president into some kind of process crime: perjury or obstruction of justice; something relating to either the firing of Gen. Flynn or the firing of FBI Director Comey," he continued.

Stone, who was once a political operative for former President Richard Nixon, attributed the ongoing probes into the president to "the deep animus of the two-party establishment for Donald Trump."

“To put this in simple terms, John, the Justice Department and the FBI under Barack Obama used what they knew to be fabricated evidence as a legal rationale for electronic surveillance of the Republican candidate for president," Stone alleged.

Stone appears to be referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant DOJ and the FBI sought to spy on ex-Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in the lead-up to the 2016 election, which relied on in part the Trump-Russia dossier compiled by Christopher Steele and funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

"Kind of makes Watergate look like small potatoes, doesn’t it?“ Stone added.

Stone is still considering taking legal action against Twitter after the social media platform banned him in October for expletive-laden tweets targeting CNN anchors for their coverage of Trump, he said.

"It may be a broader suit though because we’re seeing this elsewhere as well — YouTube, Google, Facebook — a concerted effort to kneecap conservatives, Republicans, Trump supporters, anyone who is not on board with the mainstream media, Democratic agenda," Stone explained.