Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson has requested the Department of Justice turn over communications from 16 FBI and DOJ officials, including former Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein sent Wednesday, the Wisconsin Republican requested “all documents and communications” — which includes emails, memos, notes, texts, iPhone instant messages, and voicemails — from 16 employees between January 1, 2015, to the present.

The request is part of the committee's broader probe into how the FBI handled its investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Johnson requested the aforementioned communications from Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — the FBI agents who at one point exchanged anti-Trump sentiments before being assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe — as well as Comey and McCabe.

He also names outgoing FBI chief of staff James Rybicki, acting FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich and John Giacalone, the lead FBI agent on the probe into Clinton's emails.

Johnson also asked for the text messages between Strzok and Page that were previously recovered after being considered missing.

The FBI had announced earlier this month that roughly 50,000 texts from Strzok and Page sent between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, were missing because of a technical issue on employee-issued phones.

Last week, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz told Johnson the messages had been retrieved.

“According to material produced to the Committee, Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok make references to communicating with other FBI employees via text message, phone calls, and email,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson also asked Rosenstein to say when the Justice Department became aware of the failure of the FBI to retain the previously missing Strzok-Page texts, and if the FBI has had glitch issues with other employee-issued devices.

The deadline for the request is February 14, Johnson said.

Johnson has repeatedly expressed concern that the Strzok and Page text messages show the FBI has political bias against President Trump.