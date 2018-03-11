Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson urged President Trump to remain skeptical of North Korea’s intentions in upcoming nuclear disarmament talks and to keep up sanctions until it’s proven the Hermit Kingdom denuclearized.

Johnson said on CNN’s “State of the Union” there’s a history of North Korea lying to American negotiators about their intentions and reneging on their promises. He said Trump needs to keep that in mind.

“You have that history. Let's not be snookered again. Let's not be Charlie Brown to North Korea's Lucy,” he said. “We've seen this movie before, that's why we've called on President Trump to make sure we maintain the maximum pressure campaign. I would ratchet up sanctions until they have complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.”

South Korea announced Thursday that Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet and Kim put denuclearization on the table.

Trump has touted the meeting as a diplomatic coup, but Johnson said the impending talks should not allow for any slackening in the administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy on North Korea.

“What we can't do is do what we did with Iran and let off the pressure and just watch the behavior go in the wrong direction,” he said. “So, again, it's just incredibly important to keep — I would [say] ratchet up the sanctions against North Korea until they actually do, in a verifiable fashion, denuclearize.”