Comedian Roseanne Barr thinks America is “lucky” to have President Trump as its leader because he’s great for her industry.

“Trump offended half of Americans, [Hillary Clinton] offended the other half, so that’s great for sitcoms, for comedy,” she told ABC’s “20/20.” “We’re lucky to have him as a president, and it’s great for comedy.”

Barr also touched on what she thinks Trump did right during the presidential campaign, such as focusing on jobs. Clinton, meanwhile, focused on topics that didn’t directly affect Americans, she said.

“He talked about jobs, which is what you need to do if you want working people to vote for you, not Syrian airspace,” she said. “I don’t think Hillary talked about jobs much. She was always talking about Syrian airspace.”