Rosie O’Donnell said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., will go to hell in a harsh Christmas tweet.

“Paul ryan - don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation - u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch” O’Donnell tweeted early Monday morning.

paul ryan - don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation - u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

The comedian’s pointed attack was in response to a brief Christmas message Ryan delivered in a Twitter video: “At the end of each year, no matter how short — or long — it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior.”

At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior. pic.twitter.com/oFdj7EIyzS— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 23, 2017

O’Donnell previously attacked the speaker in January, tweeting "fuck u." O'Donnell also has a longstanding feud with President Trump.

She made headlines again last week when she attempted to bribe Republicans Sens. Jeff Flake and Susan Collins with $2 million cash to vote against the GOP’s tax reform bill, which ultimately passed and signed into law.

Her Christmas message to Ryan hinted that she is still upset over the outcome of the vote.