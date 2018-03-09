Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski declared he answered all "relevant" during his second appearance before the House Intelligence Committee.

But Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wants the Republican majority to serve Lewandowski a subpoena because he didn't answer questions on certain matters.

Schiff told reporters Thursday that Lewandowski, who is being looked at as part of the committee's Russia interference inquiry, refused to answer questions on matters pertaining to the time after he left the Trump campaign, such as the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump officials and a Russian lawyer, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and Trump's reported efforts to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

"Witnesses don't get to pick and choose when it comes to very relevant testimony to our investigation," Schiff said.

Despite Schiff's request for a subpoena, House Intel Republicans would only say they were "taking it under consideration," according to CNN.

Lewandowski last appeared before the committee in January, but only answered questions about the time he spent on the Trump campaign. He appeared voluntarily on Thursday and was not subpoenaed.

Several Republican lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee have signaled they would like the investigation to wrap up within the next month, over Democratic objections.

Lewandowski, who often defends Trump on the cable news circuit, reportedly met with the president as recently as last month and advised him on his speeches.