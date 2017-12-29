Republican Roy Moore proclaimed Thursday he has “no regrets” about the Alabama Senate race after state officials certified Democrat Doug Jones’ victory in this month’s special election.

“I’ve had to fight not only the Democrats but also the Republican Senate Leadership Fund and over $50 million in opposition spending from the Washington establishment,” Moore said in a statement. “I have stood for the truth about God and the Constitution for the people of Alabama. I have no regrets. To God be the glory.”

Alabama officials met in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday and declared Jones the winner of the Dec. 12 special election. Before their meeting, Moore filed a last-minute complaint in court attempting to block certification of the results.

The Republican’s campaign claimed there was potential voter fraud and called for the certification to be delayed until an investigation into the potential election fraud could be conducted.

But a judge ultimately denied Moore’s request just before state officials met.

Jones is the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama in more than two decades. He is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.

“Election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election,” Moore said. “Even the secretary of state himself was forced to stop fraudulent and intimidating advertisements from an organization known as Highway 31, predominantly funded by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC.”

Jones defeated Moore by 21,924 votes. More than 1.3 million votes were cast in the election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became attorney general. Sen. Luther Strange, a Republican, filled the seat in the interim.

Many expected Moore to win, but the race tightened after four women alleged in a bombshell report from the Washington Post the conservative judge dated and pursued sexual relations with teenagers as young as 14 when he was in his 30s.

Moore denied the allegations and included in his complaint an affidavit stating he passed a polygraph “confirming the representations of misconduct” made against him are false.