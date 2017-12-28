Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore filed a complaint Thursday challenging the state's special election results, alleging potential election fraud.

"The purpose of the complaint is to preserve evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone the certification of Alabama’s Special Election by Secretary of State John Merrill until a thorough investigation of potential election fraud, that improperly altered the outcome of this election, is conducted," Moore's campaign said in a statement.

Moore lost the election to Democratic opponent Doug Jones on Dec. 12.

The Alabama judge came under fire during his campaign following accusations from multiple women that he pursued sexual relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. The complaint filed this week also says that Moore passed a polygraph test, showing the allegations against him are false.

More than two weeks after the election, Moore has still refused to concede following his loss and filed the complaint just hours before Jones was to be certified by state officials.

"Secretary of State John Merrill, along with Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall, will make their decision regarding certification tomorrow, December 28," the statement reads. "The citizens of Alabama who care about voter integrity are encouraged to call them and ask for a delay in certification and a preservation of evidence until an investigation is conducted."

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told CNN the election results will be certified at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

"The short answer to that is no. Doug Jones will be certified today," said Merrill, a Republican, when asked if Moore's voter fraud claims had any merit.

Doug Jones is the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama in 25 years.