Roy Moore, the failed Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, said this week he is struggling to “make ends meet” and asked supporters to help pay his legal fees to fight a lawsuit filed by a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Posted to his campaign Facebook page, Moore, a longtime judge in Alabama, wrote that he is looking to raise $250,000 to cover his legal fees in his fight against a defamation lawsuit filed by Leigh Corfman, one of the multiple women who has accused him of sexual misconduct while she was a teenager and he was in his 30s decades ago.

“I will trust God that he will allow truth to prevail against the unholy forces of evil behind their attack,” he wrote. “I have lawyers who want to help but they are not without cost and besides their fees, legal expenses could run over $100,000. I have had to establish a legal defense fund, anything you give will be appreciated.”

While continuing to deny the allegations brought against him, Moore asked for money to fight the "over $50 million dollars from Washington insiders who did not want me to bring the truth about God and our Constitution to Washington D.C."

Moore also accused the “liberal media” for its desire to not only diffuse his political ambitions, but also to "destroy" the U.S.

“Gays, lesbians, and transgenders have joined forces with those who believe in abortion, sodomy, and destruction of all that we hold dear. Unless we stand together we will lose our Country,” he added.

Despite his struggles, Moore said he has "not lost my faith in our God." Moore, who lost his race for U.S. Senate in deep-red Alabama to Democrat Doug Jones last December after his campaign was roiled by the sexual misconduct controversy, has refused to concede the race, telling his supporters "God is in control." Moore didn't get enough votes to trigger a recount.

Moore's plea for financial assistance links to a page where people can donate up to $10,000 to his Legal Defense Fund and asks for prayers and moral support from those who cannot contribute financially.