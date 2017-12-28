Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says he passed a polygraph test proving the "representations of misconduct" made against him during his unsuccessful campaign are false.

"Also provided in the complaint is an affidavit from Judge Roy Moore stating that he successfully completed a polygraph test confirming the representations of misconduct made against him during the campaign are completely false," the Moore campaign said in a statement Thursday.

The Alabama judge came under fire during his campaign after multiple women came forward accusing him of pursuing sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One of which claims she was 14 years old when she had a sexual encounter with Moore.

Moore's claims of a passed polygraph test came alongside news that he had filed a complaint Thursday challenging his Alabama special election loss to Democrat Doug Jones, alleging potential election fraud.

"The purpose of the complaint is to preserve evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone the certification of Alabama’s Special Election by Secretary of State John Merrill until a thorough investigation of potential election fraud, that improperly altered the outcome of this election, is conducted," the Moore campaign said.

“We call on Secretary of State Merrill to delay certification until there is a thorough investigation of what three independent election experts agree took place: election fraud sufficient to overturn the outcome of the election.”