The Jewish attorney who Roy Moore's wife touted employing in an attempt to fight off claims of anti-Semitism is actually a longtime friend and supporter of Senator-elect Doug Jones, who defeated Moore last month.

Richard Jaffe is an Alabama defense attorney hired by the Moores to defend their son, Caleb Moore, against drug charges in 2016.

Jaffe told the Washington Examiner he has been close personal friends with Doug Jones for more than 30 years and he both contributed to, and raised money for, his campaign.

"There could not be a more passionate supporter of Doug than me!" Jaffe said.

The Birmingham-based lawyer walked alongside Jones as he took center stage to deliver his acceptance speech and plans to be in the Senate gallery on Wednesday as Jones is sworn in.

Kayla Moore, Roy Moore's wife, caught the political world off-guard the night before the Dec. 12 special election to replace Jeff Sessions when she referenced Jaffe in a campaign speech.

“Fake news will tell you that we don’t care for Jews. I tell you all this because I’ve seen it also I just want to set the record straight while they’re here,” Kayla Moore said at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala., waving at the media. “One of our attorneys is a Jew!”

Kayla Moore made the remarks after claims that the Moore family hated Jewish people surfaced subsequent to her husband suggesting that Jewish billionaire George Soros was going to hell.

"He's still going to the same place that people who don't recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going," Moore said of Soros last month during a local radio interview.

On Dec. 12, Doug Jones beat Roy Moore in the special election for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat.