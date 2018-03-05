Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reportedly made a crude joke about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s weight Friday while at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump.

Axios reported Giuliani was invited up on stage during Trump’s remarks to the donors at the event. He recounted a story about him attending Trump’s wedding at the Florida estate.

“Hillary was also here, and she actually fit through the door,” Giuliani reportedly said.

The crowd at the fundraiser reportedly gasped and Giuliani’s wife was incredulous at the remark.

Trump later said “I’m just glad I didn’t say it,” according to the report.