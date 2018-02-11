Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Sunday "sexism" and a "macho atmosphere" helped doom Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.



"I think it was difficult for Hillary Clinton to get by even the macho atmosphere prevailing during that campaign, and she was criticized in a way I think no man would have been criticized," Ginsburg said during a discussion at Columbia University.

The liberal-leaning associate justice, who is 84 years old, shared a stage with CNN reporter Poppy Harlow and took a long pause before continuing.

"I think anyone who watched that campaign unfold would answer it the same way I did: Yes, sexism played a prominent part," she said.

Harlow had asked Ginsburg to clarify her statement late last year to Charlie Rose, then a journalist at PBS, that sexism "no doubt" contributed to Clinton's loss. Rose left PBS in November after facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Despite arguing that in 2016 sexism kept Clinton from the presidency, Ginsburg said Sunday she believes the country is ready for a female president.

"I think we were and will be the next time. Anyway, we should be careful about not getting me too much into the political arena," she said.