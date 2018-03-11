Former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg recommended Sunday that President Trump grant special counsel Robert Mueller an interview, despite Nunberg first threatening not to comply with a subpoena to appear before the grand jury impaneled as part of Mueller's ongoing Russia probe.

"I don't believe it leads to the president, but here's the issue: The president is going to have to explain and the president has to do an interview, I would say,” Nunberg told MSNBC. “I would highly suggest that he does.”

Here is our full interview with Sam Nunberg about his testimony with the Mueller grand jury. https://t.co/Ncp62iFWpL via @msnbc— Alex Witt (@AlexWitt) March 11, 2018

Nunberg, who granted a series of bizarre interviews in the wake of receiving Mueller's subpoena, said Trump needed to specifically address why he fired ex-FBI Director James Comey because his rationales have not been consistent.

Nunberg said investigators from Mueller's team to whom he spoke on Friday in Washington did not ask him anything objectionable, nor did he refuse to answer any of their queries.

While adding he didn't suspect Trump to be guilty of any wrongdoing, Nunberg suggested any charges Mueller brings against the president should be within the narrow scope of the special counsel's mandate as it relates to collusion with Russia operatives in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Nunberg was fired by Trump in 2014 following a critical interview of the president before he was then rehired as a communications adviser to his campaign in February 2015.

Nunberg's employment was terminated later after a series of old, racist Facebook posts surfaced.