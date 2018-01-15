Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power hosted all of her fellow female ambassadors to the U.N. at her apartment on election night in 2016 for what she anticipated would be a celebratory evening watching Hillary Clinton win the presidency, Power revealed in a new interview.

“Well, I’ve had a lot of bad ideas in my life, but none as immortalized as this one,” Power, who served as the ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration, told Politico in an interview published Monday.

On the night of Nov. 8, 2016, Power threw a party for the 37 female diplomats at her apartment in New York City, a scene that is captured in the new HBO documentary, “The Final Year."

Power also invited Gloria Steinem and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the first woman to hold the position, to the election night party, which she expected to end with Clinton’s victory.

“I thought, what an amazing night for them,” Power told Politico of the 37 female ambassadors to the U.N. “I mean, that’s what America represents to the world, when a glass ceiling is shattered in our country, it creates a whole new sense of possibility for people everywhere.”

Power said she hoped the election wouldn’t be “quite the blowout that it was anticipated to be,” as she wanted her attendees to have more time to interact with Steinem.

But instead of being a “blowout,” Power said it soon began to dawn on her guests that the election would not turn out the way they predicted, as Donald Trump began to gain on Clinton.

“You really see what so many people went through, which was all of that sense of promise and excitement, and frankly, a dose of complacency,” she said. “And then, it slowly dawning on us that not only was this going to be much closer than anybody anticipated, but that it was not going to end well.”

Power said she is “haunted most” by images of her children on the night of the election, who spent much of the night running around her apartment. When the election was called for Trump, though, Power said her daughter, who was 4 years old at the time, was “just lying in my lap, kind of like this pale, Irish statue.”

“And there’s something about the way she’s lying, I don’t know, that just makes her look like she’s the one who’s going to inherit … she’s going to inherit this—what he does is on her, right?” Power said.