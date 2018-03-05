White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that the White House is "fully cooperating" with special counsel Robert Mueller after a former Trump campaign aide said he would refuse a grand jury subpoena.

"I can tell you from our perspective, we are fully cooperating with the office of the special counsel," Sanders told reporters at the daily White House press briefing.



"We are going to continue to do so, and I will reiterate once again, the reason we are so comfortable doing so is because there is absolutely no collusion between the Trump campaign and any foreign government," she said.



In an interview with MSNBC, the former Trump campaign staffer, Sam Nunberg, said he didn't want to spend hours discussing his emails with other players in Trump's personal and political orbits, but also appeared to say there may have been some malfeasance involving Trump.

Here's the clip of Sam Nunberg saying he thinks Trump is guilty: "I think that he may have done something during the election."



— Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 5, 2018

"I think it would be really, really funny if they wanted to arrest me because I don't want to spend 80 hours going over emails I had with Steve Bannon and Roger Stone," Nunberg said.



The former Trump aide also said, referring to Trump: "I think he may have done something during the election but I don't know that for sure. I can't explain it unless you were in there."

Sanders downplayed Nunberg's knowledge of potential Trump misconduct.

"I definitely think he doesn't know that for sure because he's incorrect," she said. "As we've said many times before there was no collusion with the Trump campaign. Anything further on what his actions are? He hasn't worked at the White House so I certainly can't speak to him or the lack of knowledge he clearly has."

Nunberg was fired from the Trump campaign in August 2015 after colorful social media posts he allegedly authored gained news coverage. In mid-2016, Trump reportedly sought to recover $10 million from Nunberg for breaching a nondisclosure agreement.