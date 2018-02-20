President Trump still has confidence in EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin after the two have faced scrutiny for their travel arrangements, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday.

“I have no reason to believe otherwise,” Sanders told reporters during the White House press briefing when asked if the president remains confident in the two Cabinet officials. “As we’ve said many times before, if somebody no longer has the confidence of the president, you guys will know.”

The inspector general for the Department of Veterans Affairs revealed in a report last week Shulkin acted improperly when he accepted tickets to Wimbledon and misrepresented how he obtained the tickets to ethics officials within the agency.

The government watchdog also found Shulkin’s chief of staff doctored an email to ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs would pay for travel for Shulkin’s wife for the 11-day trip to Europe.

Pruitt has also been under pressure for his travel habits. The Washington Post reported last week the EPA head flew first class on a flight from Washington, D.C., to New York City that cost taxpayers $1,641.

He was also found to have spent far more on tickets for himself than other officials who have traveled with Pruitt.