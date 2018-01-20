White House press secretary Sarah Sanders singled out vulnerable Democratic senators on Twitter who remain on the fence about voting for a stopgap spending measure in order to prevent a government shutdown.

Responding to news that Sen Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., would vote for the temporary spending bill, Sanders asked whether Sens. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., would support the measure as well. Both are up for re-election in 2018 in states that President Trump won.

.@clairecmc Will you support service members, military families, children, and public service workers tonight? https://t.co/ocDzjEFQyc— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

.@SenatorTester can the military families of Montana count on you to do the right thing? #SchumerShutdown https://t.co/43r0BxdWH1— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

Sanders also applauded Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, for saying he would back the spending bill.

“Glad to know Ohio's military personnel can count on you tonight to fund the government and give Ohio military families the certainty they deserve,” she tweeted in response to Brown.

.@SenSherrodBrown — Glad to know Ohio's military personnel can count on you tonight to fund the government and give Ohio military families the certainty they deserve. https://t.co/HFTaWl97kf— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

The House passed a stopgap spending measure to keep the government open Thursday night, but the possibility of a government shutdown remains in the hands of the Senate, which has until midnight to agree on a spending deal before federal funding runs out.

Democrats have pushed back on the spending bill, because they are trying to secure a deal to protect "Dreamers" covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which prevents those who came to the U.S. illegally as children from being deported.



Trump met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday in an attempt to hash out a solution. Trump later deemed it an “excellent” meeting.



Schumer said he and Trump had a “good number of disagreements,” but acknowledged the two parties made some progress.



The Senate is scheduled to vote Friday at 10 p.m. on the month-long government funding bill that at this point appears doomed to fail due to mostly Democratic opposition.