White House press secretary Sarah Sanders complained to Amazon on Twitter on Sunday about a possible defect with its Echo devices that connect to its Alexa personal assistant service that lets her kids order toys just by screaming out their names.

"Alexa, we have a problem if my 2 year old can order a Batman toy by yelling 'Batman!' over and over again into the Echo," Sanders tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Alexa, we have a problem if my 2 year old can order a Batman toy by yelling "Batman!" over and over again into the Echo pic.twitter.com/7uF0d2fmD8— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 14, 2018

Sanders, a mother of three children, said the device had already confirmed a nearly $80 Batman toy was on its way to her home.

Television commercials for Alexa have touted how simple it is for owners to verbally order items through the device.

Amazon has not responded to Sanders' tweet.