White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that an example of President Trump being "tough" with Russia would be revealed "in the coming days."

Sanders was defending Trump from criticism that he hasn't been harsh enough against Russia after last week's indictment from special counsel Robert Mueller against 13 Russians for election interference. Several news stories said that in the wake of that news, Trump tweeted over the weekend only that the indictment showed he was not guilty of collusion with Russia, and said nothing about the revelations of Russian interference.

Sanders argued that Trump is being tougher on Russia than President Obama was, and said evidence would soon be released to prove it.

"Just last week, there was an incident that will be reported in the coming days and another way the president was tough on Russia," she said. Sanders also cited increased military spending, seizure of Russian diplomatic facilities, and supplying arms to Ukraine.

It's unclear what Sanders was referencing, and she did not respond to a request for clarification.

Last week, a statement from Sanders blamed Russia for launching a 2017 cyberattack in Ukraine that affected major transnational companies. The statement said there would be "international consequences" for Russia's alleged role in the attack.

"Just last week we called out Russia by name," Sanders also said at the daily White House briefing.