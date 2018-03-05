Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized President Trump Monday for backing away from his public support for a number of gun measures in response to the shooting in Parkland, Fla., nearly three weeks ago.

The New York Democrat likened Trump's comments in a televised meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers last week to his actions during the immigration debate over the fate of the Dreamers. The deadline for action to benefit the Dreamers was set for Monday, but no deal was reached.

"It's a show we've seen before," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "It's a show we've seen before, and it's getting old."

"Too many times we've watched the president say the right things when the cameras are on, but refuse to follow through the moment they're switched off, often times doing an 180-degree reversal on his position," Schumer said.

He also criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for not putting any legislation on the floor this week or to start debate on a gun bill. Instead, the Senate is set to vote on a bipartisan banking bill.

"We need to debate them on the floor," Schumer said. We can't just try to do one little bill by [unanimous consent] with no debate, or put it into some other big bill. This needs a national debate. It's the issue that's consuming America."

"For the Senate to turn its back and do nothing or try to just slip some minor measure through, that doesn't work," Schumer said.