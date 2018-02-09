Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday called for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to be “removed immediately.”

While speaking to a crowd at the state capitol in Sacramento where he was accepting an award from the state's Air Resources Board, Schwarzenegger said Pruitt was “without any doubt the wrong person” to be serving at the EPA.

“He does not represent the people,” Schwarzenegger said in a speech after receiving the award. “He only represents the special interests. He should be removed immediately.”

Schwarzenegger's award was named after the first chair of the Air Resources Board, Arie Jan Haagen-Smit, known as the father of air pollution control after linking smog in southern California to automobile gas transmission.

“Haagen-Smit was the man,” Schwarzenegger continued. “Now, 50 years later, you have Trump appointing Pruitt to the EPA. What happened? This is so sad."

The former governor, who served from 2003-2011, has been critical of President Trump’s presidency. He posted a video last summer castigating the Trump administration for its handling of the riots in Charlottesville.

Schwarzenegger hosted the most recent season of the revamped "Celebrity Apprentice," a show Trump once hosted. However, the long-running show is unlikely to return due to bad ratings during Schwarzenegger’s season.

“I can’t believe that Arnold Schwarzenegger bombed so badly on ‘The Apprentice,’” Trump said during a rally in Pensacola, Fla., on Dec. 9. “My poor, beautiful show. Oh, it was so successful. Get a big movie star and he can’t pull it off.”