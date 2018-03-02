Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Friday urged President Trump to walk back his proposed steel and aluminum tariffs, warning that they would do more harm than good.

"If the president wants to protect good-paying, family-supporting jobs in America, especially here in Wisconsin, then he should reconsider the administration's position on these tariffs, particularly on ultra-thin aluminum. As I described to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross last year, there is not a market in America that can support the demand for ultra-thin aluminum for employers here in Wisconsin and across the country," Walker said in a statement.

Trump on Thursday announced tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.

"Ironically, American companies who will feel the negative impact of the tariffs can actually move their operations to another country, such as Canada, and not face new tariffs on the sale of their products," Walker said. "This scenario would lead to the exact opposite outcome of the administration's stated objective, which is to protect American jobs. With this in mind, I respectfully ask the president and his administration to reconsider their position on these tariffs."

Walker has been one of the Republican politicians closest to Trump and has lobbied him on behalf of state's dairy farmers, arguing that current policy gives Canadian farmers an unfair advantage. Last year, Trump reportedly prepared an executive order to pull the U.S. out of the North American Free Trade Agreement following meetings with Walker on the issue, but was talked out of it by Cabinet officials and appeals from the leaders of Canada and Mexico.