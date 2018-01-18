Fox News featured a graphic that said "CNN: The s***hole network" on Sean Hannity's evening program on Wednesday.

The image appeared on the top right corner of the screen as Hannity railed on the rival news network for saying the word "shithole" hundreds of times in one week after it was reported President Trump referred to "shithole countries" during a meeting on immigration last week. Trump has denied making the comment.

Hannity said the name "fits" before showing some examples of CNN personalities saying the word and promising to put all the examples online tomorrow.

"Congratulations CNN, you've done more than enough to earn your new nickname: the sh-hole network/fake news network," he said afterwards, censoring himself. "Keep up the good work."

Hannity's monologue occurred about an hour after Trump revealed his "Fake News Awards," in which CNN was repeatedly named.