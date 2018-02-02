Fox News host Sean Hannity is denying a report Thursday that he has been advising President Trump on the highly controversial classified memo drafted by the House Intelligence Committee.

“A total lie, Fake news. Phony ‘anonymous sources’. Amazing how the left wing media just makes Sh&)(: up,” Hannity tweeted on Thursday, following a report that he has been encouraging the president to release the memo, which allegedly reveals bias amongst top officials at the FBI.

A total lie, Fake news. Phony “anonymous sources”. Amazing how the left wing media just makes Sh&)(: up. https://t.co/aytDS89o0L— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 2, 2018

According to the Daily Beast, Hannity and the president have had multiple phone calls over the past few weeks where the Fox News personality has been pushing the president for a public release.

Sources told the publication that the president referenced recent segments from Hannity’s show that pertain to the memo controversy and how the release of the memo could reveal an anti-Trump bias in the FBI.

Hannity, an avid supporter of the president, has spent a significant amount of time over the past week hinting that he is privy to the information within the memo, which is expected to be released on Friday.