Fox News host Sean Hannity said on his program Thursday evening that the New York Times is trying to "distract" with its report that President Trump ordered special counsel Robert Mueller to be fired in June 2017.

“Tonight they're trying to change the story,” Hannity said while pointing to the Trump administration voluntarily handing over thousands of documents to the special counsel.

“At this hour the New York Times is trying to distract you,” Hannity added during his opening monologue. “They have a story trump wanted Mueller fired last June and our sources — and I've checked with many of them, they're not confirming that tonight.”

Earlier in the evening the New York Times reported that Trump ordered Mueller to be fired last June but backed off after White House counsel Donald McGahn threatened to quit.

Since the Times released the report, Fox News has independently confirmed the story as well as the Washington Post.

Hannity has condemned Mueller as special counsel in the past and called for him to resign.