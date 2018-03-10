Former deputy assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka and Fox News host Jesse Watters joined President Trump at the White House Monday night for dinner, according to a new report.

The two men were invited to the White House by Trump because “he couldn’t get enough of them on TV," a source familiar with the meeting told the Daily Beast.

Additionally, Trump extended the invite to discuss politics and his administration, along with gossip and content he had viewed on Fox News, the source said.

A photo of the menu was posted to social media by Watters. Trump signed the menu and inscribed: “To Jesse [,] You are great!”

Gorka, who is currently a Fox News contributor, left the White House in August 2017 shortly after his boss, chief strategist Steve Bannon, was ousted by chief of staff John Kelly.

At the dinner Monday, Trump quipped that he “missed” the former White House aide.

Gorka did not respond to comment at the time of publication.