Former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka shoved a reporter from Mediaite at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday and told him he was “irrelevant.”

The video shows Gorka shaking the hand of reporter Caleb Ecarma, but then, after he realized who the reporter was, Gorka raised a hand to him and then lightly shoved him back.

Seb Gorka just got in my face, told me to "fuck off" and shoved me — guess he's still not my biggest fan https://t.co/VLm0fdceLN— Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) February 22, 2018

Ecarma says Gorka told him to “f––k off” and would not take any questions from him because he was “irrelevant.” Afterwards, Ecarma said security escorted him out of the area.

“I decided to ask him some questions in person, because we're all about just asking questions at Mediaite,” Ecarma told the Washington Examiner.

Ecarma reminded Gorka when meeting him at CPAC that he was the reporter who tweeted an insult aimed at his illegal parking job in Arlington, Va., last October.

“Seb Gorka illegally parked his s––y four cylinder Mustang on the sidewalk. Can’t even afford a 5.0 V8 GT. Sad!… Seriously tho what the hell is the point of buying a Mustang if it’s not a V8. Answer me coward @SebGorka,” Ecarma had tweeted.

Ecarma said the Hungarian native emailed him regarding the tweet asking where he wanted to meet up. They never met up, but Gorka called Ecarma a lunatic and said he was “definitely saving this email.”

The Mediaite reporter said some time later Gorka challenged him to a television debate, but backed out again.