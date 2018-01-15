The deputy chief of staff at the White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy is a 24-year-old political neophyte with no relevant policy experience and has only previously worked for President Trump's campaign.

Taylor Weyeneth, a former Trump presidential campaign operative, joined ONDCP last year and according to a Jan. 3 internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, took over some of the duties of chief of staff following the departure of some top officials at the agency.

ONDCP is the administration office charged with coordinating policy regarding drugs and drug control. The head of the agency is usually referred to as the nation's "drug czar."

Weyenth has apparently little political or administrative experience beyond have worked on the presidential campaign.

Prior to joining the administration, he worked as "director of production" for Nature's Chemistry, a Skaneateles, N.Y., health food company, from 2008 through at least 2011. The company was run by his stepfather Matthew Greacen, who pleaded guilty last year to a felony conspiracy charge for illegally importing steroids from China. Greacen received two years probation and a fine. Weyenth's mother told the Post the rest of the family was unaware of the illegal activities. "We didn’t know anything that was going on."

An anonymous OCDCP source downplayed Weyenth's influence at the agency, telling the Post that he was not directly involved in policy decisions and had merely "assumed additional duties and an additional title following staff openings."