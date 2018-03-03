The Secret Service announced that a man who shot himself outside the White House is dead.

In a statement, the Secret Service said at approximately 11:46 a.m., a white male "suffered a self-inflicted gun-shot wound to the head outside the North White House fence line."

No one else was hurt as a result of the incident.

The dead man has been identified by Secret Service and local police, but the name of the individual is intentionally being withheld pending next of kin notifications, the Secret Service said.

"The subject approached the vicinity of the North White House fence line and removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear at this time to have been directed towards the White House," the Secret Service said.

Secret Service personnel and local police gathered at the scene of the incident near Lafayette Park, which sits across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, after reports of gunfire.

The Secret Service said the Metropolitan Police Department will be the lead investigative organization for the shooting, supported by the Secret Service Washington Field Office and other law enforcement organizations.

White House staff were instructed to shelter in place when the shooting happened.

President Trump was not in town at the time. He was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., slated to attend a fundraiser in the afternoon.

He is currently on his way back to Washington, D.C., and later in the evening will appear at the annual Gridiron dinner event, mingling with members of the media.

From the Mar-a-Lago parking lot, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told the press pool, “We’re aware of the incident. The president has been briefed.”

Trump, meanwhile, was active on Twitter, knocking the "crazy" mainstream media and threatening to impose tariffs on the European Union.

Mainstream Media in U.S. is being mocked all over the world. They’ve gone CRAZY! https://t.co/4UGYuJpUA7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2018

The incident comes about a week after the White House was placed on lockdown after a vehicle struck a barrier near the West Wing.