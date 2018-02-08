The bipartisan Senate budget deal announced Wednesday requires more sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The agreement would require the Energy Department to sell 100 million barrels of oil from the reserve, with 30 million barrels to be sold between fiscal 2022 and 2025, 35 million barrels in 2026, and another 35 million in 2027.

In addition, the agreement mandates the Energy Department sell $350 million worth of oil from the reserve in fiscal 2018 to pay for repairing the infrastructure that holds the oil.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the chairwoman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has called for updating the storage and pipeline hardware that maintains the crude oil kept in the reserve.

A short-term spending bill being voted on Thursday, meanwhile, would mandate selling $350 million worth of oil from the reserve.

Congress recently has frequently used the strategic oil reserve, an emergency fund, for deficit reduction and other items.

The recently passed tax legislation also calls for sales from the reserve in 2026 and 2027.

And the Energy Department used the petroleum reserve during last year’s hurricane season.

Congress created the Strategic Petroleum Oil Reserve 40 years ago as a response to the Arab oil embargo, as the U.S. faced an economically threatening disruption in oil supply. Oil in the reserve is stored in four underground sites along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

As of February, the reserve had 665 million barrels of crude.