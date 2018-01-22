Senate Democrats said Monday they are prepared to end the three-day government shutdown by voting in favor of a bill that would keep the government operating through Feb. 8.

“I think it’ll be open by what? 12:10? 12:15?” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said ahead of a planned Senate vote to end the shutdown.

“We’re going to reopen the government,” added Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. He said Democrats have assurances from Republicans that they will try to tackle immigration once the government is reopened, but didn't fully describe the promises made.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, also said he would vote to end the shutdown.

The senators spoke after a caucus meeting with all Democratic members of the Senate.

The government partially closed after Friday when the Senate failed to find the 60 votes needed to advance a spending bill.