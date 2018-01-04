Senators will not hold any more votes this week as a major winter storm is tearing through the East Coast.

"There will be no further roll call votes during this week's session of the Senate," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the floor to close out the day Wednesday.

The Senate will be in Thursday beginning at 11 a.m., the Senate Periodicals announced, but will hold no further votes this week. Members are also still expected to hold their weekly party lunches.

The House is not in session this week.

The storm, which has already hit parts of the South, is expected to roll north and intensify up the coast on Thursday. Some meteorologists are calling the weather event a "bomb cyclone."

Ending the week early will allow senators to return home.

Congress has until Jan. 19 to come to an agreement on a spending bill. Congressional leaders met with White House officials earlier in the day but failed to reach an agreement.

“We had a positive and productive meeting and all parties have agreed to continue discussing a path forward to quickly resolve all of the issues ahead of us,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a joint statement following the meeting.