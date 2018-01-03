The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing next Tuesday on the confirmation of Alex Azar, President Trump's nominee to be secretary of Health and Human Services.

The announcement came Tuesday from committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who said questions would center on Medicare, Medicaid, and Obamacare.

“Mr. Azar has demonstrated that he has what it takes to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and that he will tackle the challenges facing the American healthcare system head-on,” Hatch said. “Next week’s hearing will give Finance Committee members a first-hand opportunity to hear from Mr. Azar about his plans to help mitigate Obamacare’s corrosive effects, while ensuring Medicare and Medicaid are strengthened and maintained. This hearing is an important step in advancing a fair and transparent vetting of this nominee.”

Ahead of the Finance Committee meeting, Azar submitted a questionnaire as well as full copies of his tax returns to committee members to review. The Senate Finance Committee oversees budget items, including those related to spending on healthcare.

Azar is a former deputy secretary for Health and Human Services and an executive at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. He vowed to tackle drug prices during his November hearing with the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee if confirmed as health secretary.

Azar would replace Tom Price, who resigned from his post following reports that the government had paid more than $1 million for his travel on jets.