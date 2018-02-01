Two senators are urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate a company that sells fake Twitter followers following a report that was published last week outing more than 50 public figures for allegedly purchasing fake followers.

Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the chairman and ranking member of a Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection said in a letter to FTC Acting Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen that Devumi, the company that sells social media assets, engages in fraudulent practices that harm consumers.

Devumi is an American company that sells followers, retweets, likes, and other various social media actions to anyone willing to pay

"This company seems engaged in unfair or deceptive practices, and we urge you to use all the tools at your disposal to take immediate action to investigate this company," the senators said in the letter which was sent Tuesday. "Along with any other similar serves, and shut down any fraudulent practices they are engaged in."

A recent report on the company by the New York Times claims they have garnered millions of dollars by committing social media fraud and even creating accounts that aggregate information from real individuals to act as bots.

The FTC is looking into the senator's inquiry but has yet to confirm whether they plan on opening an investigation into the company.

"We take requests from Congress seriously, and we are reviewing this specific request but we have no other comment at this time," an FTC spokeswoman told the Washington Examiner.