Senior FBI officials knew about new emails that emerged in the Hillary Clinton private server investigation about a month before then-FBI Director James Comey notified Congress, text messages between FBI agents show.

The messages indicate that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe knew about thousands of new emails concerning Clinton’s private email server during her tenure at the State Department on or before Sept. 28. Comey did not provide information about the emails to Congress until Oct. 28, just days before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The emails were recovered from the laptop of former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., as an investigation was being conducted concerning his sex crimes. The discovery has sparked an FBI inspector general investigation to determine if McCabe intentionally did not disclose the information for political purposes.

The text message that tipped off the lag in notifying Congress was sent by FBI agent Peter Strzok on Sept. 28. Strzok was eventually removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry into Russian meddling in the election following revelations that he had exchanged anti-Trump and pro-Clinton text messages.

“Got called up to Andy’s earlier,” Strzok wrote in a Sept. 28 text. He added: “hundreds of thousands of emails turned over by Weiner’s atty to sdny, includes a ton of material from spouse. Sending team up tomorrow to review ... this will never end ....”

Investigators searched Weiner’s laptop in September 2016 and found thousands of emails related to Clinton’s private email server because Weiner’s wife and Clinton aide Huma Abedin had used the laptop for work purposes.

This resulted in the reopening of the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails days before the 2016 election, but she was cleared once again right before the contest took place.

McCabe resigned on Monday after Republicans urged for him to be removed due to his management of the Russia probe.

The White House claimed that Trump did not pressure McCabe to step down.

“I can say that the president wasn’t a part of this decision-making process,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.