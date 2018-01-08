Comedian Seth Meyers took a few jabs at President Trump during his Golden Globes Awards monologue, but focused primarily on sexual harassment in Hollywood.

To start, Meyers pointed out that the sponsor of the Golden Globes is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and then mocked Trump’s distaste for Hillary Clinton, his desire to erect a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and his affinity for fast food.

“I'm your host tonight. And we're all here tonight courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” Meyers said. “A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our President. The Hollywood Foreign Press. The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary/Mexico/Salad Association.”

Seth Meyers: "Give it up for the Hollywood Foreign Press. A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president ... The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico salad association." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BdtmPWMgOS— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 8, 2018

Meyers alluded to the tension between the U.S. and a nuclear-armed North Korea, calling attention to comedy star Seth Rogen, who appeared in the 2014 film "The Interview," which follows two journalists who score an interview with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

“Hey, remember when he was the guy making trouble with North Korea?” Meyers said, motioning toward Rogen. “Remember that? Simpler times.”

Meyers also reflected on his jokes from 2011 at the White House Correspondents dinner that supposedly inspired Trump to run for president.

“In 2011 I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president. Some have said that night convinced him to run. So, if that's true, I just want to say, Oprah, you will never be president. You do not have what it takes. And [Tom] Hanks, where's Hanks? You will never be vice president.”

But Meyers spent a significant portion of his monologue addressing an issue that has permeated the news cycle since the end of 2017 — sexual harassment.

“It's 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't,” Meyers said. “It's going to be a good year.”

“There's a new era underway, and I can tell because it's been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood,” he said later in the monologue. “By the way, a special hello to hosts of other upcoming awards shows who are watching me tonight, like the first dog they shot into outer space. For the male nominees in the room tonight, this the is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

A series of sexual assault and harassment allegations emerged since the fall against Hollywood elites, starting with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly sexually abused women over the course of 40 years.

In response, members of the Hollywood elite decided to show their solidarity with female victims of sexual harassment by wearing black to the event.