Several lawmakers are refusing to accept their paychecks amid the partial government shutdown.

Republican Reps. Barbara Comstock of Virginia and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington both wrote the the chief administration officer of the House, asking he withhold their respective salaries until the shutdown ends.

“I have been informed that despite a lapse of appropriations and current government shutdown, under law, Members of Congress would continue to receive their salary,” Comstock wrote to Phil Kiko. “Since I do not agree with that policy, please withhold my pay until an appropriate agreement has taken place.”

In light of the unacceptable action taken by Senate Democrats to shut down the federal government, I have requested my pay be withheld until the #SchumerShutdown ends. #VA10 pic.twitter.com/v4Y7Ahi1dd— Barbara Comstock (@RepComstock) January 20, 2018

McMorris Rodgers wrote a similar letter to Kiko, noting that “hundreds of thousands of Americans are now furloughed around the country, through no fault of their own.”

I believe that fairness dictates that my pay also be withheld until such time that normal government operations resume. https://t.co/HLbtRnR9AT— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 20, 2018

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., also said he would reject his paychecks "until the government re-opens and all of our nation’s defense personnel are paid."

It is incumbent upon Congress to keep the government functioning. I will refuse my paycheck until the government re-opens and all of our nation’s defense personnel are paid —> https://t.co/IZw98zy2AX— John Katko (@RepJohnKatko) January 20, 2018

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said that she will instead donate her salary to a charity in Nevada for every day of the shutdown.

“I will not go home and will not take a salary for as long as my constituents are being impacts by President Trump’s irresponsible choice to shut down the government,” she said in a statement.

The government shutdown at midnight Friday after the Senate failed to pass a stop-gap spending bill passed earlier in the night by the House.