Actress Cynthia Nixon, known for her starring role in the popular HBO show "Sex and the City," appears to be all in for a race against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon, who played redhead Miranda Hobbes, has hired two veterans of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's first campaign, Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers, ahead of a possible campaign against Cuomo in the Democratic primary in September, according to NY1. She suggested in January that she was interested in running against Cuomo.

In August, Nixon told NBC's "Today" show that she was most concerned with the state's educational system.

“That gap now between our richest schools and our poorest schools is wider under Gov. Cuomo than it ever has been before, and that’s got to stop,” she said. “I think there are a lot of people who would like me to run."