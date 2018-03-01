Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is running for Senate in Arizona, claims to have an otherworldly bond with President Trump, according to a report Wednesday.

"I can read his mind without even talking to him. I think he may be reading mine," Arpaio told the Washington Post. "Is there something that goes through the airwaves? Mental telepathy?"

The former sheriff is running for a seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. Arpaio expressed his concern over Sen. John McCain, another Arizona Republican who has been battling brain cancer, also leaving office, according to the outlet. If McCain left his position before May, according to state laws, an election for the open seat would take place in November.

"Two Democrats from Arizona — that would be it. So this is a bigger race than me or the people running," Arpaio said. "This is to hold the Senate."

Trump pardoned Arpaio last August after he was convicted on criminal contempt charges. Arpaio has been a steadfast supporter of the Trump and would reportedly even go as far as to call the president his "hero."

"I am running now because of Trump," Arpaio said. "He needs my help."