Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Friday that his office found that it had received approximately 20 calls related to Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspected of carrying out Florida's deadliest high school shooting that left 17 people dead.

"We have uncovered at the Broward Sheriff's Office that we've had approximately 20 calls for service over the last few years regarding the killer," Israel told reporters. "Every one of these calls for service will be looked at and scrutinized."

"If we find out, like in any investigation, that one of our deputies or call-takers could have done something better or was remiss, I'll handle it accordingly," he added.

CNN reported that the sheriff's department had been called to Cruz's house more than 30 times since 2010. According to one incident report unearthed by the news network, professionals and officers wrote that Cruz suffers from mental illness and had mentioned he was interested in purchasing a gun.

The sheriff office's announcement comes after the FBI conceded that it failed to follow protocols when it received a tip specifically about Cruz.