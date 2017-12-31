Multiple sheriff’s deputies were shot south of Denver Sunday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex, the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff's office tweeted one deputy is dead and four other deputies were injured in the shooting. Two civilians were also injured in the incident. The suspect was shot and is believed to be dead.

"Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat," the tweet stated.

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The sheriff’s office tweeted earlier that shots were fired at deputies as they responded to a call at an apartment complex. The sheriff’s office told people in the area to stay away from exterior walls and shelter in place until further notice.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Local reports indicate a SWAT team was en route to the scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.