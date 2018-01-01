A Douglas County deputy was killed and four others were wounded when a gunman ambushed the Denver, Colorado-area law enforcement officers as they responded to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning.

According to Douglas County Sherif Tony Spurluck, the gunman “knew we were coming,” and used a rifle and fired at least 100 rounds.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Spurluck said the slain deputy was Zackari Parrish, 29. The deputy is survived by a wife and two children.

Two civilians were also wounded. The specific status of the civilians and four other deputies has not been disclosed.

Three patients with non-critical injuries were treated and released from Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, said hospital spokeswoman Linda Watson — though it is unclear if those were civilians or law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, the gunman was killed after being hit in a shootout with deputies. The gunman's name and motive have yet to be disclosed.

The first shots were fired before 6 a.m. local time, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

At that time, a "code red" was issued for the Denver suburb, and the sheriff’s office had told people in the area to stay away from exterior walls and shelter in place until further notice.

An emergency shelter has also been set up in the area for those displaced by the police repsonse and subsequent investigation.

In a tweet, President Trump sent his “deepest condolences” to the victims.

“My heart breaks for all of those affected by the terrible tragedy in Douglas County,” said Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family of the deputy who was fatally wounded. Our law enforcement officers work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe and today all of Colorado stands with our law enforcement community.”

A procession for Parrish’s body from the Little Adventist Hospital happened before noon local time.