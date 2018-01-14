The profane word President Trump was reported to have used last week during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration was projected onto the the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Saturday night.

In all caps, the word "shithole" appeared on the outer wall of the building along with smiling poop emojis, as shown in a video posted online.

Reports said Trump referred to African nations as "shithole countries" and made derogatory comments about Haiti during the meeting Thursday. Trump denied using the "shithole" remark, but did admit to using "tough" language; meanwhile recollections by lawmakers in attendance have varied.

Other phrases that were also projected onto the D.C. edifice included: "pay Trump bribes here” “emoluments welcome,” "#resist," "this is not a drill," and “we are all responsible to stand up and end white supremacy."

Pictures of the projection display were shared on Twitter by Robin Bell, who the Washington Post reported has in the past projected critical commentary about Trump onto the hotel.

Trump was not in town on Saturday. The president is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.